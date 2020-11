In the press: Mourning Maradona, cartoonists wish Americans a virus-free Thanksgiving

By: Solange MOUGIN 7 min

Across the globe, the press mourns one of football's greats following the sudden death of Diego Maradona. We also take a look at coverage of the release of Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert from an Iranian jail. Cartoonists wish Americans a happy but safe Thanksgiving. Finally, we look into which nationality has the sexiest accent. Here's a clue: it's no longer the French!