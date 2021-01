The world reacts to the Washington siege

By: Solange MOUGIN 7 min

IN THE PRESS – Friday, 08.01.2021: We take a look at how international papers are covering the siege by pro-Trump supporters of the US Capitol, be it in sadness or in pushing their country’s own political ends. We also discuss what went wrong with security, how American media has covered the event, and whether Trump will be stripped of his presidency in its final days.