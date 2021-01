'Babble ban': Social media firms block Trump

IN THE PRESS © FRANCE 24

By: Solange MOUGIN 8 min

IN THE PRESS - Monday, 11.01.2021: We take a look at how the French and American press are covering Twitter's permanent ban of Donald Trump's account. We also look at calls for scientists and regulators to prepare vaccines for more coronavirus mutations. Finally, we discuss the Vogue cover that has left Kamala Harris's team "blindsided" and social media up in arms over what some are calling "a washed out mess".