Biden inauguration: 'Celebrate, despite everything'

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

IN THE PRESS - Wednesday, January 20, 2021: As Joe Biden's Inauguration Day dawns, joy is scarce in the US papers. The country's Covid-19 death toll just surpassed 400,000 people and on both sides of the political aisle, the country is exhausted. Still, the Washington Post urges the nation to "celebrate, despite everything". Papers in the UK and France are greeting the day with more enthusiasm, as are celebrities who are making their return to Washington after a four-year snub of the Trump White House.