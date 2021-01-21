Purple suits and handmade mittens: Fashion icons of the US inauguration

IN THE PRESS © FRANCE24

By: Alison SARGENT 7 min

IN THE PRESS – Thursday, January 21, 2021: There's a sense of renewal in the United States as papers relay their new president's calls for unity. The Wall Street Journal may find Joe Biden "refreshingly unwoke", but the conservative paper is still worried about being "purged by progressive censors”. The inauguration featured Lady Gaga and J. Lo but the breakout star was 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman. In terms of fashion, purple suits made a bipartisan and feminist statement but handmade mittens, a practical coat and an unimpressed attitude made Senator Bernie Sanders the icon of the day.