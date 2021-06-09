French papers react after Macron slapped: 'Isolated incident or warning sign?'

IN THE PRESS – Wednesday, June 9, 2021: French papers celebrate the latest lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and react with varying levels of concern to President Emmanuel Macron getting slapped while greeting crowds. Conservative daily Le Figaro writes that it was "more shocking than violent", but Communist paper l'Humanité sees it as a sign far-right violence has "reached a crisis level".