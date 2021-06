French regional elections: No party emerges unscathed from first round

IN THE PRESS © FRANCE 24

By: Erin Ogunkeye 7 min

IN THE PRESS: We take a look at French and international press coverage of the first round of France's regional elections. With a record high abstention rate, several editorial pieces look at why so many French people stayed home on election day and what that could mean for the 2022 presidential race.