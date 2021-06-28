French regional elections show 'anything is possible in 2022'

By: Alison SARGENT 6 min

IN THE PRESS – Monday, June 28, 2021: Le Figaro declares regional elections a "double penalty" for Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, after neither of their parties won a single regional presidency. La Croix declares traditional left- and right-wing parties "back in the game" for the 2022 presidential election, while l'Humanité worries about the "normalisation" of voter abstention. Some see a silver lining to the record abstention: beating the far right without having to leave the house!