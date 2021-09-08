'After the terror, justice': French papers mark opening of Paris 2015 attacks trial

IN THE PRESS © FRANCE 24

By: Alison SARGENT

"No lack of superlatives" to describe the opening of the trial into the November 13, 2015 terror attacks – what is set to be the biggest and longest trial in France's history. "What can justice do?" asks French daily L'Opinion, weighed down by so much emotion? But emotion is part of the point, and papers hope justice will help "mend the living". We also look at the Taliban's "government of hardliners and terrorist suspects", as well as how animals are "shapeshifting" to adapt to climate change.