In the press

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, May 18: After a White supremacist killed 10 Black residents of Buffalo, New York, various op-ed pieces in major American newspapers show that both Republicans and Democrats are accused of exploiting racial violence for political gain. We also take a look at Democratic candidate John Fetterman's landslide victory in a Senate primary election in Pennsylvania. We end with a public service announcement on the dangers of popping champagne (or prosecco) after shaking the bottle!