In the press

America's 'National Suicide': US papers digest yet another tragic mass shooting

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, 25.05.2022: In another tragic US mass shooting echoing the 2012 Sandy Hook killings, an 18-year-old gunman has killed more than 20 people – mostly children – in Uvalde, Texas. We take a look at how papers are reacting to the all-too-common event in the United States, including why many blame Republicans. We finish with an editorial arguing that the United States – its policies and institutions – is its own worst enemy.