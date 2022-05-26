In the press

NRA convention is 'slap in the face' to Texans after Uvalde school shooting

IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, May 26, 2022: The local paper in Uvalde, Texas publishes its first issue since the shooting that killed 19 children and their teachers: an all-black front page with the date of the massacre. Despite the shooting, US gun lobby the NRA is going forward with its annual convention in Texas this weekend. We also look at reactions in the British papers to the long-awaited Sue Gray report on lockdown parties at Downing Street. Plus, we find out new information on how Covid-19 can change our sense of smell.