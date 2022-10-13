In the press

PSG hired army of digital trolls to smear critics, new French investigative report finds

IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, October 13: We look at this bombshell report from French investigate website Mediapart about Paris Saint Germain hiring a digital troll army to smear its critics and detractors, including its own star player Kylian Mbappé. The Washington Post looks at a marriage celebrant in Utah County who is marrying gay couples around the world over Zoom. Finally, a new docuseries on Barney the Dinosaur sheds light on why the children's icon, once so loved, became so hated.