'Lettuce rejoice': UK PM Liz Truss outlived by vegetable

IN THE PRESS – Friday, 21.10.2022: We take a look at how the British papers are covering Liz Truss's resignation and how the conversation has already moved on to who will replace her as PM. We then look at the joke in the press of "Liz vs the Lettuce". The papers are also covering a chess court case, Kevin Spacey's acquittal and an EU gas roadmap. Finally, we leave you with a wild and funny photo competition.