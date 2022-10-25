Rishi Sunak becomes PM: A new dawn for Britain?

IN THE PRESS – Tuesday, October 25: We bring you reactions from the British and international papers after Rishi Sunak's historic rise to the post of prime minister. Also, we look at a new documentary tracing the harrowing story of a woman who testified posthumously against her attacker after being doused in petrol and set alight. Finally, a new study shows that cats are much more communi-cat-ive when their owners speak to them in sweet, sultry tones!