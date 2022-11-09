US midterms see historic wins, uncertainty over Republican 'red wave'

IN THE PRESS – Wednesday, November 9: In our US midterms special, we bring you reactions from the US print and illustrated press as results come in from the polls. The "red wave" that Republicans had anticipated has so far only been evident in Florida, where the local press headlined on a "GOP rout" because of decisive Republican victories in the races for House, Senate and governor. Elsewhere the US media celebrates the first member of Congress from Generation Z and the nation's first openly lesbian governor.