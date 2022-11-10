In the press

US midterm elections: Trump surfs red ripple

Issued on:

Audio 06:17
IN THE PRESS
IN THE PRESS © FRANCE 24
By: Nicholas RUSHWORTH Follow

IN THE PRESS – Thursday, November 10: Following the US midterm elections, the press is unanimous that Donald Trump's so-called red wave turned out to be a red ripple. The former US president says he is not to blame and denies being furious at the underwhelming performance by Republican candidates. We also look at the climate impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a comment piece in The Moscow Times asks: "Is it possible to plan for life after Putin?"

Advertising

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app