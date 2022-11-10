US midterm elections: Trump surfs red ripple

Audio 06:17 Audio 06:17

06:17 IN THE PRESS © FRANCE 24

IN THE PRESS – Thursday, November 10: Following the US midterm elections, the press is unanimous that Donald Trump's so-called red wave turned out to be a red ripple. The former US president says he is not to blame and denies being furious at the underwhelming performance by Republican candidates. We also look at the climate impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a comment piece in The Moscow Times asks: "Is it possible to plan for life after Putin?"