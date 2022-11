Papers react to Donald Trump's third presidential bid: 'No'

IN THE PAPERS - Wednesday, November 16: We bring you reaction from the European and Polish press after two missiles land in Polish territory near the Ukrainian border, an incident which some papers see as an act of war. Also, we look at reactions to Donald Trump's announcement of his 2024 presidential bid. Finally, we discover the baffling titles of millennial jobs!