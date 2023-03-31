Papers and social media react as Donald Trump is indicted… or 'indicated'

05:51 IN THE PRESS © FRANCE24

IN THE PRESS – Friday, 31.03.2023: Following Donald Trump's indictment on criminal charges, a first for a former US president, we focus entirely on how the American press and social media are covering the news. Papers are also talking about Trump's reaction: how he wrote "indicated" instead of "indicted". We then dive into the many angles of the story, comparing coverage from conservative and mainstream media. We finish by looking at how Twitter users are praising, lambasting and joking about the charges.