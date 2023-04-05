'Unprecedented': How the papers reacted to Donald Trump's hearing

04:48 IN THE PRESS © FRANCE 24

IN THE PRESS – Wednesday, April 5: We look at reactions from the US press over felony charges against Donald Trump, with a striking cover from Time magazine. Also, France announces it will prosecute three high-ranking Syrian officials over crimes against humanity. King Charles' gorgeous, colourful coronation invitations are unveiled one month ahead of the ceremony. Finally, find out why Australians are so crazy for hot-cross buns!