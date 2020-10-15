Divided America: How polarised is the 2020 US electorate?

INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE24

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphane BERNSTEIN | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO 14 min

The United States is caught up in a partisan war, pulling apart politicians, communities, even families. Differences that have been simmering for years are stoking America's famous melting pot and now look set to boil over. In this year's presidential campaign, it's no longer just Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, or Republican versus Democrat. It's Urban versus Rural, Black versus White, rich versus poor, mask versus no mask. The line between liberals on the left, and conservatives on the right has never been so clear.