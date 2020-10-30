Race to the White House: Looking back at a campaign unlike any other

INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE 24

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Joanna COCKERELL | Aline BOTTIN 14 min

America is heading to the polls to choose the nation's next president. Will it be Republican Donald Trump in place for a second term in office, or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden? From mask wars to the Covid-19 cluster at the White House, it's been a presidential campaign unlike any other. We look back at some of the key moments and bring you a closer look at the two candidates vying for the country's top job, who could not be more different.