Inside the Americas

Race to the White House: A tense wait for results
Issued on:
Americans are holding their breath over the results of their presidential election. Joe Biden is on track to win the 270 electoral college votes he needs to become president-elect. But narrow margins separate him from President Donald Trump in several states that have yet to be called. Trump is refusing to concede and is going on the offensive with a series of legal challenges. Meanwhile, Biden has failed to win over Latino voters, especially in the state of Florida. We take a closer look and speak to Adam Smith, a professor of US politics at the University of Oxford.
