Inside the Americas

Race to the White House: A tense wait for results

FRANCE 24

By: Genie GODULA | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Agnès LE COSSEC | Hugo BARBIEUX

Americans are holding their breath over the results of their presidential election. Joe Biden is on track to win the 270 electoral college votes he needs to become president-elect. But narrow margins separate him from President Donald Trump in several states that have yet to be called. Trump is refusing to concede and is going on the offensive with a series of legal challenges. Meanwhile, Biden has failed to win over Latino voters, especially in the state of Florida. We take a closer look and speak to Adam Smith, a professor of US politics at the University of Oxford.