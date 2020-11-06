 Skip to main content
Race to the White House: A tense wait for results

Issued on:

INSIDE THE AMERICAS
INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE 24
By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Agnès LE COSSEC | Hugo BARBIEUX
14 min

Americans are holding their breath over the results of their presidential election. Joe Biden is on track to win the 270 electoral college votes he needs to become president-elect. But narrow margins separate him from President Donald Trump in several states that have yet to be called. Trump is refusing to concede and is going on the offensive with a series of legal challenges. Meanwhile, Biden has failed to win over Latino voters, especially in the state of Florida. We take a closer look and speak to Adam Smith, a professor of US politics at the University of Oxford.

