Inside the Americas

Donald Trump is still refusing to concede the US presidential election, even though the results say Joe Biden is the clear winner. That means the Biden transition team is blocked from moving into federal office space or receiving government money to hire staff. If the president continues to dig in his heels, it could mean anything but a peaceful transfer of power. We take a closer look.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Biden administration brings with it two unique spouses. Joe's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be the first First Lady to keep her full-time job. Kamala Harris's partner Douglas Emhoff will be the first ever Second Gentleman.

Finally, what are the rest of the Americas saying about the US presidential election? We bring you reactions ranging from hearty congratulations in Canada to almost no response in Mexico and Brazil.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe