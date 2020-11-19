Inside the Americas

Barack Obama's much-awaited memoir, "A Promised Land", is hitting the shelves. The 700-page tome takes us from the former US president's childhood to the killing of Osama bin Laden during his first term in office. In the book, he makes clear that Donald Trump's presidency was no accident and was triggered by his own stint in the top job. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Joe Biden moves on with his transition with no support from the White House. He warns many more Americans could die from the Covid-19 pandemic if Donald Trump doesn't coordinate with him.

And Peru swears in its third president in over a week. Former World Bank official Francisco Sagasti is set to remain in office until next July.

