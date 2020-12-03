Inside the Americas

The untold story of African-American cowboys
When you think of your typical American cowboy, you imagine the hat, the stirrups, the horse... And chances are you probably imagine him a white man. And yet, after the civil war, as many as one-third of all cowboys were black. That reality, however, has been either hidden, ignored or overlooked in both American history books and in the country’s pop culture. But a group of modern-day cowboys is trying to change just that.
And as the world of football continues to mourn the death of the legendary Diego Maradona, we take a look at the very beginnings of his career.
Finally, the promise of further dialogue between the Cuban government and protesting artists has stalled. We take a look at the San Isidro movement which is fighting for freedom of expression.
