Inside the Americas

The untold story of African-American cowboys

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO 14 min

When you think of your typical American cowboy, you imagine the hat, the stirrups, the horse... And chances are you probably imagine him a white man. And yet, after the civil war, as many as one-third of all cowboys were black. That reality, however, has been either hidden, ignored or overlooked in both American history books and in the country’s pop culture. But a group of modern-day cowboys is trying to change just that.