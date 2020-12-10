Inside the Americas

Skip to main content
Reporters pick up story of murdered Mexican journalist

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO
Regina Martinez was a Mexican journalist investigating links between drug cartels and local authorities. She was killed eight years ago, but an international collective of investigative journalists has now picked up the story she was working on before she died. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden's pick for defense secretary would be the first ever Black American to head up the Pentagon. But there is controversy surrounding the choice of recently retired Army General Lloyd Austin. 

And the man who inspired "The Right Stuff" has died. 97-year-old Chuck Yeager was the first ever test pilot to break the sound barrier.

