Inside the Americas

In Mexico, authorities are trying to buck the worrying rise in obesity among young people. Some 73 percent of the country's population is overweight, with 29 percent of the nation said to be actually obese: one of the highest rates in the world. In one southern state, authorities have decided to outlaw the sale of junk food to minors, with the aim of slimming down youngsters. Our correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden takes a step closer to becoming Mr President. The Electoral College has voted to officially confirm the Democrat's election victory, with some leading Republicans saying it's time now to move on.

And following in the footsteps of the UK, the US and Canada start dishing out vaccines in the hope of curbing, if not stamping out, Covid-19.

