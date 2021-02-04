Inside the Americas

Marjorie Taylor Greene: An outlier or the future of the Republican Party?
Issued on:
Marjorie Taylor Greene is a new Republican congresswoman from Georgia, just one of hundreds in the House. But in the words of Senator Mitch McConnell, she's behind "loony lies" that could be a "cancer" for the GOP. Greene is symbolic of the power struggle within the party and her fate is now in the hands of House Republicans who are deciding whether to punish her for extreme comments she made before winning her seat. We take a closer look.
Meanwhile, Jair Bolsonaro is back. The controversial Brazilian president has scored a big win, with two close allies voted to top jobs in Congress.
And US rock star Marilyn Manson is dropped from his record label after a series of women accuse him of abuse and sexual assault.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe