Inside the Americas

Marjorie Taylor Greene: An outlier or the future of the Republican Party?

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO 13 min

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a new Republican congresswoman from Georgia, just one of hundreds in the House. But in the words of Senator Mitch McConnell, she's behind "loony lies" that could be a "cancer" for the GOP. Greene is symbolic of the power struggle within the party and her fate is now in the hands of House Republicans who are deciding whether to punish her for extreme comments she made before winning her seat. We take a closer look.