Inside the Americas

Race to vaccinate: African Americans being left behind in the US

15 min

In the US, the Covid-19 vaccine programme is being rolled out, but the shots are not getting into the arms of many people who need it most, particularly Black Americans. They make up just 13 percent of the US population, but account for more than 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths. And desite promises to increase equality in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, little has been done to improve vaccine access in disadvantaged neighbourhoods where the majority of essential workers live. Our Los Angeles correspondents Valérie Defert, Pierrick Leurent and Ryan Thompson report.