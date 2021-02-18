Inside the Americas

In Peru, both the country's foreign minister and health minister have resigned over a vaccination scandal. Almost 500 Peruvian officials secretly received the Covid-19 vaccine before it was officially rolled out. We take a closer look.

Advertising

Meanwhile in the US, just seven Republican senators voted to convict Donald Trump in his historic second impeachment trial. Now, several of them are facing repercussions in their home states.

And the US has been hit with freezing temperatures that have plunged much of the country into chaos. In the southern state of Texas, millions have been left without power.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe