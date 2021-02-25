Inside the Americas

Lawmakers in Virginia have voted to abolish the death penalty. The move marks the end of a long history of capital punishment in the state. Virginia currently has the highest number of executions in the United States. We take a closer look with FRANCE 24's Valérie Dekimpe.

This week, the United States marked a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic. Half a million Americans have now died from Covid-19. Meanwhile, some schools in the country have been shut since March and the debate over children returning to classrooms has become extremely tense.

And the wife of Mexican drug lord "El Chapo" is arrested by US authorities. Emma Coronel Guzman has been charged with distributing cocaine, heroin and other drugs while her husband serves a life sentence at a prison in the United States.

