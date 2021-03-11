Inside the Americas

In Brazil, a Supreme Court judge has annulled two of the corruption convictions hanging over former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The decision now puts him back in the political arena and, some say, on a new path to the presidency in next year's election. We take a closer look with FRANCE 24's Olivia Salazar-Winspear.

Advertising

Also, one of the biggest news stories this week around the world was the bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan. They sat down with superstar host Oprah Winfrey in a scoop that only confirmed her own status as American TV royalty.

Finally, you know that frustration of trying to get your butter to spread straight out of the fridge? In Canada, butter is still staying hard, even when it's been out on the counter all night. That has scaled up to a full-on scandal. We tell you more about "Buttergate".

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe