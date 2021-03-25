Inside the Americas

In this edition we head to Ecuador, which has the highest annual rate of deforestation of any country in the Western Hemisphere. In the province of Esmeraldas, many locals are trying to replant their own trees in order to help make a living, either by selling the fruit or the wood. And as strange as it may seem, they're being backed by the biggest deforestation company in the region. Our correspondent Thomas Nicolon reports.

Meanwhile, America has been rocked by a second mass shooting in less than a week. The latest one left 10 people dead at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The shootings have spurred a new round of calls for federal action on gun control. US President Joe Biden is now urging Congress to act fast to pass new legislation. But just like with previous pushes for gun reform in the US, there's a very real worry that nothing will come to pass.

Finally, along with immigration and gun control, one of the biggest hot-button issues in the US is reparations. Should the US government pay African Americans to make up for the harm caused by generations of slavery and discrimination? One city outside Chicago is already moving ahead on the issue. Evanston, Illinois has approved a $10 million fund for ongoing reparations, financed in part by a new tax on legalised marijuana.

