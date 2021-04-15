Inside the Americas

US troops in Afghanistan: A look back at the longest war in American history

The 9/11 era could finally be drawing to a close. This week, US President Joe Biden said the US would fully pull out of Afghanistan by this coming September 11, a highly symbolic date for America. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that were coordinated from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile in the United States, the death of a Black man in the area around Minneapolis has pushed a suburban police officer and the head of the local police department to resign. Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed on Sunday during a traffic stop. His death inflamed protests surrounding the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Finally, Covid-19 hasn't stopped some tourists in Mexico, thanks to a rollercoaster rail journey at a height of 2,400 metres. "El Chepe" is one of the country's few passenger trains, running on a very limited schedule but much to the delight of those on board.

