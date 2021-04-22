Inside the Americas

Special edition: Brazil, a Covid-19 hotspot

By: Aline BOTTIN | Genie GODULA Follow | Sonia BARITELLO | Joanna COCKERELL 14 min

This week, we're focusing on the Covid-19 crisis in Brazil. The country has seen more than 14 million cases and 370,000 deaths since the pandemic began. But despite that being one of the highest rates in the world, there's still no national lockdown. The Brazilian P1 variant of the virus is causing particular concern and is affecting younger people in Brazil, with more than half the patients in intensive care now under 40 years old. We bring you reports from our team on the ground and hear from neuroscientist Miguel Nicolelis.