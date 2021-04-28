Inside the Americas

This week, Joe Biden marks a milestone in every American president's legacy: his first 100 days. There's nothing specific in US law saying what a president needs to accomplish in that time-frame, but decades of traditions have made it the standard used to judge just how well a new president is faring.

Meanwhile, the situation in Brazil is still dire. The country has seen more than 14 million Covid-19 cases and close to 400,000 deaths since the pandemic started. The Brazilian senate is now looking for answers. On Tuesday, it opened an inquiry into the government's management of the crisis. That's a move that could potentially lead to the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Finally, this year's Oscars capped off one of the most unusual years in film history. Many of the movies nominated this time were first seen on the small screen via streaming. Best picture winner “Nomadland” is now the lowest-grossing film to win the top prize in decades. With movie theatres across the US having been closed for most of the year due to the pandemic, that news came as no surprise. And as the US slowly returns to normal, theatre chains are betting Americans can't wait to get back to watching the big screen.

