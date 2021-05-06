Inside the Americas

The United Nations has denounced the excessive use of force by security officers in Colombia after numerous deaths were reported during days of anti-government protests. Since last week, hundreds have also been injured since clashes broke out over a proposed tax reform. The demonstrations have since morphed into broader protests against the government of Ivan Duque. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, the United States is hoping to have 70 percent of the adult population vaccinated with at least one shot by the start of July. While there are some parts of the population that remain hesitant, local authorities, businesses and volunteers are offering incentives like beer and donuts to ensure people get inoculated.

Finally, the charm of the southern French region of Provence is once again drawing in Hollywood stars. Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp both own properties there and now George Clooney is also looking around. But will their star power help boost American tourism post-pandemic? We find out more.

