Inside the Americas

As tensions between Israel and Hamas mount in the Middle East, pressure is growing on the US president to issue calls for a ceasefire. Progressives in the Democratic Party say it’s time the nearly $4 billion in aid to Israel came with strings attached. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 pandemic has battered Argentina's economy. A large chunk of the population has been plunged into poverty, and today nearly 42 percent of people are living below the poverty line. The small middle class is struggling to make ends meet, and some have even resorted to looking for scraps to sell. Our correspondents Mathilde Guillaume, Matias Musa and Richard Shpuntoff report.

Finally, the US state of Utah is known for its striking natural beauty and various national parks, including Zion. Last year it received some 3.6 million visitors, making it the third most visited park in the United States. We give you a glimpse.

