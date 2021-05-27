Inside the Americas

The United States is preparing to remember the Tulsa race massacre. It was 100 years ago when a White mob set fire to the town and bombed a prosperous Black neighbourhood from the air in Tulsa, Oklahoma, killing an estimated 300 Black men, women and children. There are a few survivors left but they appeared before the US Congress this week. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have met George Floyd's family at the White House. The meeting came one year after Floyd's death sparked a global movement for racial justice. Biden says he's hopeful lawmakers will pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The legislation aims to end contentious police tactics such as chokeholds.

Finally, as the United States reopens its economy and turns the page from Covid-19, several sectors are facing shortages in their workforce. Fast food chains and online shopping platforms have had to increase hourly wages to attract new workers.

