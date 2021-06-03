Inside the Americas

US President Joe Biden has tasked Kamala Harris with addressing the root causes of migration from Central America. Harris will be in Guatemala and Mexico next week for her first foreign trip as vice president. Illegal crossings into the US have been on the rise this year, hitting their highest level in 20 years. Our correspondents Fanny Allard and Kethevane Gorjestani report from Texas.

But first, Canada is still in shock after last week's discovery of the remains of more than 200 children in a mass grave at a former indigenous residential school. The grisly find has once again shed a harsh light on the former policy of forcibly removing indigenous children from their homes in an attempt to assimilate them into Canadian culture.

Finally, there's some good news for Mexico's iconic catch wrestlers. Lucha libre, as it's known there, is one of the country's most popular sports. One of its most renowned venues is now open again, welcoming a few hundred ecstatic fans.

