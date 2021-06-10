Inside the Americas

Cyberattacks in the US: Biden administration on the offensive

INSIDE THE AMERICAS
By: Fadile BHAYAT Follow | Genie GODULA Follow | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO
The FBI says it's recouped most of the ransom money that was paid to a hacker group after it attacked a massive fuel pipeline. The internet criminals installed ransomware on the Colonial Pipeline in May and were paid over $4 million in cryptocurrency by the oil company to stop the attack. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile in El Salvador, a woman is finally released from jail after serving nearly a third of a 30-year prison sentence for violating the country's harsh ban on abortion.

And as American tourists start to head into the EU, we follow a mini Statue of Liberty as she makes her way from France to her new home in Washington, DC. 

