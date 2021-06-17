Inside the Americas

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden sat down with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for their first face-to-face talks as leaders. Both men went into the meeting not agreeing on much, except the fact that relations between their two countries are at an all-time low. We take a look back at Putin's relations with successive US presidents.

Also, the first US state to introduce a lockdown is turning a page on the pandemic. A hugely successful vaccine campaign in California has driven down Covid-19 infections. We report on celebrations for what's been dubbed the Grand Reopening.

Finally, it’s cicada season again in the US, a strange phenomenon that happens only once every 17 years. The insects are currently swarming certain parts of the US – particularly the capital Washington.

