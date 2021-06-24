Inside the Americas

NFL player Carl Nassib has taken to Instagram to come out as gay. The move is being called a watershed moment for American football, the country's most popular sport. Nassib's announcement comes as he enters his sixth season in the league and during Pride Month. We take a closer look.

Advertising

Meanwhile, in the US state of Texas, residents over the age of 21 will soon be able to carry handguns in public without a permit. The governor has signed the bill into law, which also eliminates mandatory firearms training. The new legislation is set to come into effect in September. Texas has joined a handful of Republican-led states that have passed measures this year allowing some form of permitless carry.

Finally, Cuba says its three-shot Abdala vaccine is up to 92 percent effective in preventing Covid-19. The announcement came just days after the government said another home-grown vaccine had proved 62 percent effective with just two of its three doses. Cuba has shunned vaccine imports during the pandemic, striving instead to develop its own jabs.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe