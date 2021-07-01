Inside the Americas

Dozens of people have died in Canada since last week due to record high temperatures which have hit highs of over 46°C. According to the Met Office, the ongoing heatwave is a result of a pressure system which isn't moving. We take a closer look at the phenomenon known as a heat dome.

Meanwhile, a long-awaited US intelligence report on unidentified flying objects has turned out to be largely inconclusive. Out of 144 UFO sightings between 2004 and 2021, researchers could explain just one, giving hope to those who believe in alien life.

Finally, we take you to Alaska, a US state where soaring mountain peaks and sprawling forests dominate. The Covid-19 pandemic has been something of a lifeline for the state's wildlife there, particularly its whale population. We see how when tourism stopped in Glacier Bay National Park, nature filled the void.

