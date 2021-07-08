Inside the Americas

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is known by many for his Tesla vehicles and his exploits in outer space. But he's also causing quite a stir on Earth – in a tiny town in southern Texas, to be precise. Many residents in Boca Chica Village say they're being pushed out as Musk's company SpaceX constructs its launch site and rocket production facility there. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, Haiti is in shock after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated by a commando at his home. Authorities are appealing for calm. The first lady was also injured and is being treated in hospital. Moise came to power in 2017 and despite a past career as a successful businessman, he failed to bring stability to Haiti.

Finally, Mary Simon has become the first indigenous Canadian ever appointed to the post of governor general. The ceremonial post serves as the official representative of Queen Elizabeth II. Simon's appointment comes at a particularly sensitive time in Canada. Over the past two months, hundreds of unmarked graves have been found at former residential schools for indigenous children.

