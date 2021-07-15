Inside the Americas

Cuba is grappling with its largest protests since the era of Fidel Castro. The demonstrations come as the country is facing its worst surge in Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic. But it's the economic crisis, and a shortage of food and medicine, that has drawn so many to the streets as the government blames the US for its economic sanctions.

Advertising

Meanwhile in the US, the highly politicised debate over voting rights shows little sign of abating. President Joe Biden has described protecting voting rights – particularly for minorities – as an urgent "test of our time". His comments come in the wake of new laws in 17 Republican states to restrict voting.

Finally, cacti are supposed to be able to cope with soaring temperatures. But scientists are worried about the impact of climate change on the sturdy plants. Extreme weather is posing a challenge in Arizona and it's having a knock-on effect on the rest of the desert ecosystem.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe