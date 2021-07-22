Inside the Americas

As a series of destructive wildfires make headlines, why is the western part of North America so prone to wildfires and how is climate change making them worse? We take a closer look.

Advertising

Meanwhile, a US federal judge has handed an eight-month prison sentence to Florida man Paul Hodgkins for his role in the January 6 Capitol attack. He's the first of more than 500 people facing criminal charges in the riot to be incarcerated.

And the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, became the latest billionaire to make it into space this week. The Amazon founder joins a group of uber-wealthy men to make the trip. FRANCE 24's Monte Francis tells us more about the space tourism race, which is not without its critics.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe