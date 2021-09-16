Inside the Americas

This week, the governor of California decisively defeated a Republican campaign to remove him from office. Gavin Newsom easily survived the recall election, leaving dozens of challengers far behind. The victory sends a strong message that California voters are still behind Newsom and the traditional polices of the deeply Democratic state. We take a closer look at the recall mechanism.

Meanwhile, Haiti's new Prime Minister Ariel Henry has fired the country's top prosecutor. The prosecutor had said Henry should be criminally charged over the recent assassination of the president.

Finally, we head to New York, where hit Broadway shows like "The Lion King", "Hamilton" and "Wicked" opened back up at full capacity this week for the first time in 18 months.

