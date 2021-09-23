Inside the Americas

Autumn in New York is synonymous with the UN General Assembly. This year's event was held mostly in person for the first time in two years. Over 100 world leaders came to town, including US President Joe Biden, who made his debut UN address. It was a chance for Biden to promote America's wins – and dance around some of the country's more controversial diplomatic moves. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, this week's snap election called by Canada's Justin Trudeau cost a record-breaking 610 million Canadian dollars (€411 million). The Liberal prime minister got enough votes to keep his job, but not enough to win his hoped-for majority in parliament, leaving the country exactly where it was before the polls. His opponents on both the right and the left slammed the election as a waste of time and resources, especially in the midst of a pandemic.

Also this week, shocking video footage appeared of US border patrol officers on horseback, wrangling Haitian refugees. The migrants were some of the thousands camped out on the Texas-Mexico border. Many of them have already been forced back to Haiti by the planeload, prompting criticism from around the world. The UN says the deportations may even go against international law.

